CT UK High Income (LON:CHI) Insider Purchases £3,987.48 in Stock

CT UK High Income (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Angus Pottinger purchased 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £3,987.48 ($5,036.60).

CHI opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,300.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.99. CT UK High Income has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. CT UK High Income’s payout ratio is currently -50,000.00%.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

