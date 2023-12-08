Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $58.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Culp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CULP opened at $5.47 on Friday. Culp has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.