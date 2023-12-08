Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cummins worth $114,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 27.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.14.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.