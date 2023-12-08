Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CUBI opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,262.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,081 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after acquiring an additional 475,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,975 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

