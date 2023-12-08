CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.73.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

CYBR opened at $202.01 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $206.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

