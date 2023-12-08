DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMFree Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

