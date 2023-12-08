DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a research report issued on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,795.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

