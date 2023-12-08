DA Davidson Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $87.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTC. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

Get Toro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTC

Toro Trading Down 0.5 %

Toro stock opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. Toro has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.