Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.25. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 260,436 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $814.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

