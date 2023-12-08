Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $232.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $113,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,558.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $212,677.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,967.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $333,634. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 368,099 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

