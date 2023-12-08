Darren Watt Sells 450 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00.

RBA stock opened at C$85.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of C$68.80 and a 12-month high of C$93.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.71.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.16. RB Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 3.9164059 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $1.499 per share. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 105.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

