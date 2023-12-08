DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,003,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.48% of DaVita worth $502,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,645,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,998,000 after purchasing an additional 67,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.73 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.