DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

