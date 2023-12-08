Desjardins Analysts Give TELUS (TSE:T) a C$27.00 Price Target

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given a C$27.00 target price by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.25.

TELUS stock opened at C$25.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The firm has a market cap of C$37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$21.16 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.03.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0889276 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Entwistle purchased 12,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,081.58. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

