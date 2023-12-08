Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

DEO opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

