Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $8.79

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $8.42. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 13,465,903 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 368.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 165,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 505.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 159,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

