Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $26.44

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $25.90. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 2,448,813 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.