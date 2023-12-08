Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $102.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

