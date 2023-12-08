discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group Stock Up 1.5 %
discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
discoverIE Group Company Profile
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than discoverIE Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.