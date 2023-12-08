discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of LON:DSCV opened at GBX 680 ($8.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 638.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 740.55. The firm has a market cap of £655.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3,090.91 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

