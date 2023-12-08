Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $122.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

DG stock opened at $132.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.07. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

