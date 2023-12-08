Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$104.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$99.50 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.92.

DOL opened at C$100.43 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$74.36 and a twelve month high of C$101.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$96.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.61. The stock has a market cap of C$28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.434802 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

