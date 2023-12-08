Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $6,203,924.25 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,459,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 102,064 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $6,014,631.52.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 211,246 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $11,730,490.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

DFIN stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after acquiring an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 508,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,804,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

