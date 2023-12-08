Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Receives $32.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

NYSE:LPG opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,370 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

