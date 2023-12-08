Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DX. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynex Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

