East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.90.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
