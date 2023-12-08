Eastman Chemical (EMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

NYSE:EMN opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

