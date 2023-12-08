Ecolab’s (ECL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $213.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $193.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.72 and its 200 day moving average is $178.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,234,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,446 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $895,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

