EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

EMCORE stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

