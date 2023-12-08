Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.
Institutional Trading of Enbridge
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 242.34%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.