Enbridge Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 242.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

