Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Increased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.34%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

