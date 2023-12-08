Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,517 over the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 375,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 173.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

