Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $12.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Enviva alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EVA

Insider Transactions at Enviva

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

In other news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enviva by 1,224.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 279,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 257,966 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enviva by 79.6% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 117,568 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva by 3,212.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.38 million. Analysts expect that Enviva will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.