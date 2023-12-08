Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Illumina, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Illumina in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

