Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Longeveron Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longeveron in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Longeveron Price Performance
NASDAQ LGVN opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longeveron
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Longeveron by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Longeveron
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longeveron
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.