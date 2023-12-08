Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Longeveron Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longeveron in a report issued on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan forecasts that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longeveron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longeveron’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

NASDAQ LGVN opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Longeveron ( NASDAQ:LGVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 2,586.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Longeveron by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Longeveron during the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a candidate in Phase 2a/b trials that is used for the treatment of alzheimer's disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and aging-related frailty.

