Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.52.

Get Etsy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 0.7 %

ETSY stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,413 shares of company stock worth $2,819,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in Etsy by 2.9% in the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.