Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after buying an additional 548,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,866,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,309,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

