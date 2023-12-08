Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $36.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolent Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Evolent Health by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolent Health by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

