Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 88.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 192,453 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

