ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ExlService by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $36.81.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

