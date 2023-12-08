Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Earnings Results

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $178.65 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $178.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In related news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $300,266.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,251.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferguson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.