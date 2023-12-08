Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ferguson Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ FERG opened at $178.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,693.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, insider William T. Thees, Jr. sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total transaction of $33,647.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,194,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,650,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Ferguson by 16.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

