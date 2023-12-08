Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 335.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,446 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $91,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Ferguson Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,693.20.

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

