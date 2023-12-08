Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) and Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Head to Head Contrast

Sagen MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sagen MI Canada and Fidelity National Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial $11.56 billion 1.10 $1.14 billion $2.41 19.43

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sagen MI Canada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sagen MI Canada N/A N/A N/A Fidelity National Financial 6.01% 15.99% 1.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sagen MI Canada and Fidelity National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sagen MI Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Sagen MI Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Sagen MI Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sagen MI Canada

Sagen MI Canada Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was formerly known as Genworth MI Canada Inc. and changed its name to Sagen MI Canada Inc. in February 2021. Sagen MI Canada Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

