Financial Comparison: Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) & Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Numinus Wellness and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare 4.58% 23.60% 13.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Numinus Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Country Healthcare 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Numinus Wellness and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus target price of $26.71, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than Numinus Wellness.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Numinus Wellness and Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Numinus Wellness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare $2.23 billion 0.33 $188.46 million $2.82 7.41

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Numinus Wellness.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats Numinus Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness Inc. provides solutions to develop and deliver psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and transform the mental health. The company operates through three segments: Research Operations, Canadian Clinic Network, and U.S Clinic Network. The Research Operations segment offers laboratory services, such as cultivation, analytical testing, product research and development, and ancillary services in the area of psychedelics. The Canadian Clinic Network segment provides supportive therapies and technologies to focus on treating mental health and substance abuse; and services for KAP, psychotherapy, counselling, neurofeedback, physiotherapy, and other therapies. This segments also offers training, facilities, and other operational resources to practitioners. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

