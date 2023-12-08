First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.29.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.