Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Get Five9 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIVN

Five9 Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Five9 has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. Research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 43.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.