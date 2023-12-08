Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.30 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,509,000 after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

