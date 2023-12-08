Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Lowered to C$165.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$201.70 to C$197.10 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$163.00 to C$162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$214.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$203.01.

TSE FNV opened at C$146.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$144.16 and a 52 week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$415.23 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 5.2676785 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

