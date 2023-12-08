Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Set at $55.00 by Eight Capital

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

