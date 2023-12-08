FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.82.
FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
