FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth $12,077,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 148.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $43.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

